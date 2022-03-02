This Polished Historic Southern Indiana Residence is Tailor-Made for Fancy Soirees

I've never known anyone fancy enough to have a home with an elevator - Not even the scary slow-moving one like in the movie E.T. I don't know anyone with a six-car garage either. Those were just two of the unique features that stood out to me when I came across the listing for 413 NW 4th Street Evansville, IN 47708.



via GIPHY

Business or House?

From the front of the building, you might think that it is just another business. It is directly across from Raben Tire, and the registered 'S' Scotsman lettering certainly lends itself to being a business, not a home.

MLS #202204426, Listed by PENNY CRICK, ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE REALTY, INC MLS #202204426, Listed by PENNY CRICK, ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE REALTY, INC loading...

Historic Scotsman Building

According to a feature in Evansville Living Magazine, the Scotsman Building was formerly the office of the Scotsman Ice Company. In 2016 the father and son duo of Wayne and Phillip Alvey finished renovating the entire building into a really amazing living space.

PENNY CRICK, ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE REALTY, INC PENNY CRICK, ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE REALTY, INC loading...

So Much Potential

This unique building is in a very cool spot for a business/home possibility. The living area is on the upper level, and guess how you get there? By elevator! There is another option with stairs, but how cool would it be to have an elevator in your house?

MLS #202204426, Listed by PENNY CRICK, ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE REALTY, INC MLS #202204426, Listed by PENNY CRICK, ERA FIRST ADVANTAGE REALTY, INC loading...

The lower level could be a business, or perfect for a car collector since it can fit six cars.

What's the Price?

The value of this property has gone up significantly since the renovation was completed. The current listing price is $419,900.

Get our free mobile app