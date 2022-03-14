Hilarious Reason Kentucky Man Smiles Bigger In Selfies W/Fish Than With His Wife

What is it with men and taking selfies with the fish they catch at the lake? I've never understood the excitement of having one of those slimy and not to mention smelly creatures right up next to your lips.

WHAT'S THE DEAL WITH FISH SELFIES?

We've all seen them on social media. A man goes fishing and suddenly he's a professional photographer holding that disgusting thing and smiling like he's won the Publisher's Clearing House check. I mean let's be real these men have even mastered the right angles of the selfie to make sure the fish looks 5-6 pounds bigger than it actually is. Now that I think about maybe it is exactly like us women do when we hold the phone above our heads nearly risking our lives if we were to drop it on our face to get that perfectly staged skinny selfie LOL. The things we do to for vanity.

THERE WAS ACTUALLY A STUDY CONDUCTED ABOUT THIS

A few years back Women's Health Magazine did an article on How Women Are More Attracted Men Holding Fish In Photos. They polled 1,000 members of college sororities.

Here are the findings;

Forty-six percent of the women said they find men who pose with a fish sexier than those who go fish-free. But not all fish were equally impressive. Nearly 25 percent of women said the Great Northern Tilefish made the dude smiling next to it look the most attractive, followed by the Sailfish. “Lean, powerful, and independent, it could be interpreted that a Sailfish in a man’s dating profile hints at athleticism, finess, and free-spiritedness,” says Fishbrain in a blog post.

HERE'S WHAT MY HUSBAND HAD TO SAY

Angel here and the whole reason for this article is because my husband, Joe, tagged me in a post on Facebook last week. I saw the notification and I'm thinking I wonder what sweet thing he posted about me? To my dismay when I go to the post I find a collection of fish selfies and a long babbling post about fish I think.

Here's what it said:

Couple good ones the past few days…fish still aren’t very aggressive…majority of the ones I’ve caught I’ve had to aggravate them enough to get a soft hit…cast in same spot 15 times or so at different angles and they will eventually pick up the bait. Natural color swim bait with a spinner mod is only lure working for me so far!! Biggest was 6-7lbs…starting too see more fish on the banks but they aren’t all the way there yet…still deep or in transition from deep to beds IMO

Excuse me?! Does anyone else even know what this means? I feel like I should be a little jealous of the fish. This is borderline dirty talk or so I thought. He explained to me he was stating the conditions for fishing. Apparently, fishing has a dark and naughty side. This was my response to his post;

I have zero clue what your post means. Sounds like you're talking dirty to the fish. Maybe I need to grow fins. Cast a line on me I'll bite.

Just look at that smile.

Notice in this next one he positions the fish towards the front of the camera and it looks huge. This is the same fish as above. Tricky tricky!

Several of his friends seemed to completely understand and be in total excitement right along with him;

I'm writing the resentment I have down on paper now...LoL-Corey Durham All jokes aside nice fish tho. I’d love to go with you one day.-Matthew Embry Nice fish, Joe!- Phillip Henry

This is the kind of smile I get. We were at Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle and of course, someone else was taking our photo and here ya go. I bet if we had a fish there would be a smile!

He also tries to be funny when I want a good photo and his favorite smile is what we call the Chandler Bing face. Remember when Monica & Chandler from Friends took Engagement Photos and he couldn't smile right. That is basically Joe!

NOT THE FIRST TIME I'VE DEALT WITH THIS

You'd think by my dramatic reaction that this might be my first time and you would be very wrong. In our seven-plus years of marriage, Mr. Joe has taken several different photoshoots with his trophies.

FINALLY THE REAL ANSWER

After a long investigation, I finally got the answer I was looking for. I love taking photos. I document date nights, holidays, movie trips whatever we do. I like to remember our times together mainly for when we are gone our children can have them. So I asked Joe, why and here's what he told me;

No one was around but me when I took the photo. You know I get totally embarrassed when someone else is watching me. Now keep in mind when we take photos it's usually one of our children taking the picture. So I call bull crap. Those fish are lucky if they weren't already swimming with the other fish, they would be if you know what I mean LOL!

I bet you're thinking is this a different day and the answer is NO. He just had a wardrobe change, made sure they were in good lighting, and snapped that marvelous photo. UGH UGH UGH!

