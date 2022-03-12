You&#8217;ll Get a Kick Out These 80s and 90s Commercials for Indiana Businesses [Watch]

Why do so many people (myself included) enjoy watching old footage? I think there are a few ways to look at it. For the folks who were around at that time, I think they enjoy reminiscing about the past. I think the younger generations like to watch us 'old folks' so they can make fun of us. I, personally get a kick out of watching commercials like the ones below because it allows me to do a bit of both.

It's pretty amazing what you can find online with a pretty simple search - these old commercials are perfect examples. I just had to search YouTube for old Evansville commercials to find all of these forgotten gems. The commercials I have selected for you today come from the late 80s and early 90s and cover a wide range of former and current businesses here in Evansville.

The thing that stands out the most to me is not the production value - it's not the music, graphics, or acting - they were doing the best they could for the time. What I noticed more than anything is just how outdated the technology seems now. I mean, I was a teenager when this stuff was happening, and I don't remember things being THAT old.

The point of this article is not to make fun of anyone, although you're guaranteed to chuckle a bunch. I really just wanted to fire up the DeLorean and the flux capacitor and go back in time for a bit. We should all be able to laugh at ourselves and appreciate where we've come from and where we are now. So, please, enjoy!

1990 - King's Electronics

I wanted to start with a couple of the best examples of how much things have changed in the last 30+ years. The technology featured in this King's ad, which was most likely top of the line at the time, seems absolutely archaic now. How about that 'massive' 25-inch console TV? You know you had something like that in your house back in the day. Don't lie.

 

1988 - Risley's

Risley's is no longer around, but there was a time when that was THE place to go for electronic equipment - they got several hundreds of my dollars over the years, that's for sure. Seeing those 90-minute cassette tapes brings back some memories too. Those were essential for making those ever-important mixtapes!

 

1990 - Automated Office Solutions

Imagine how high tech new filing system was at the time - you could fit the contents of an entire filing cabinet on just one of those disc things. Now, you could fit the same amount of information on a thumb drive.

 

1990 - WEVV

It's good to see the messaging is still the same today as it was in 1990 - shop local, right? I know I said earlier that this is not about making fun of anyone, but I would be remiss not to mention that AMAZING hair. Not making fun, I promise. That was a hot look back then.

 

1989 - Washington Square Mall

This dude is so chill - I honestly can't tell if he's an actor or a legit customer giving a testimony. It's definitely a bummer to see how vibrant Washington Square Mall used to be compared to what it is now.

 

1990 - Chiro Choice

 

1993 - Harp's Pets

 

1991 - The Nick Nackery

