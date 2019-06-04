Henderson Sheriff Asking for Help Identifying Body at Ellis Park

The Henderson County Sheriff's Department needs your help identifying the woman who's body was found near the woods just north of Ellis Park on Sunday.

According to our media partners at Eyewitness News, the Henderson County medical examiner has determined the woman was a victim of homicide, and authorities are hoping someone may have information regarding her identity based off a description they've released to the media.

Jake Boswell with Eyewitness News released the description through his Twitter account Tuesday morning.