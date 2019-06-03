68th Annual Parade of Homes is June 1 – 9

It's that time of year again when home builders put their best work on display during the annual SIBA Parade of Homes.

This year there are 34 homes throughout Vanderburgh and Warrick counties to tour. You can visit the SIBA Parade of Homes website to get a head start! If you're in the market for buying a home, be sure to stop and look these homes with price ranges from $185,000.00 up to over $1 million.