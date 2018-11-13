Helping The Hungry Food Drive At Henderson Walmart

We have teamed up with Henderson Chevy once again for the Helping The Hungry Food Drive and invite you to be a part of this amazing cause!

On Tuesday, November 13th we will be broadcasting live from the Henderson Wal-Mart collecting food donations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those who might struggle to put enough food on the table this time of year. This years Can Drive will benefit the Tri-State Food Bank and the Henderson Christian Community Outreach.

You can stop by anytime during those hours to make your donation. There's no donation too big or too small. If you would like to even drop of a monetary donation while we are at Henderson Walmart, you can do that as well.