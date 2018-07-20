Have You Seen These Freezer Pop Koozies?

Have you ever seen a product and thought "Where were these when I was a kid?!" Let me give you an example. Do you remember enjoying freezer pops on a hot summer day? The popsicle was always really cold, so you might have wrapped some paper towels around it. However, the paper towel would get wet after a while and it would just leave you back to holding the cold freezer pop. Apparently there is a solution for that now!

Erica Alexander-Stroud

They actually make freezer pop koozies! Who knew? This is a genius idea! It's the invention we didn't know we needed until someone actually invented. I thought this was a pretty cool little thing to have handy for the kiddos. From all of the photos that I have seen, the kids seem to enjoy them!

Folks are actually selling customized ones with your child's name on them here in the Tri-State. You can get yours today before summer is over. Plus, they are very inexpensive too. Check it out!