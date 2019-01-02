Get Out and Learn Hockey at EYHA Event at Swonder January 5th

If you have a young one at home that watches hockey on TV, or loves taking in an Evansville Thunderbolts games at Ford Center, and says, "I want to try that!", the Evansville Youth Hockey Association is giving them that chance with their free "G.O.A.L." (Get Out And Learn) event at Swonder Ice Arena Saturday, January 5th.

The event is in coordination with the Nashville Predators of the NHL and will feature an opportunity for boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 9 to give the sport a shot and see if it's something they really want to pursue. The event runs from 6:30 until 7:15 p.m. and all equipment will be provided at no cost to you, which is awesome because nearly every parent has invested money into an activity a child has been super excited to do, only to have them change their mind a few months down the road.

For more information, including registering your child, visit the Evansville Youth Hockey Association website.