Thanksgiving means a couple of things. 1) It means getting together with family and friends, having a huge meal and expressing "Thanks" for all of our blessings. 2) It also means having an annual, sometimes heated debate about what should and should not be on that Thanksgiving table.

Some people, like my friend Shelby, absolutely LOVES green bean casserole.

Other people absolutely despise it and use vomit emojis when asked about it.

In fact, one respondent on my radio show said he'd "rather kiss a skunk's butt" than to see a green bean casserole on the table. Clearly, the green bean casserole isn't for everyone.

But, is there any food more hotly debated than cranberry sauce? Jennifer Witt, a college friend of mine from "back in the day" at Kentucky Wesleyan College, shared this Travis Reed post earlier this week. This pretty much shows you where the battle lines are drawn.

Now, I have to admit. I am not personally rowing Travis' boat with him. I would take the bowl on the left left over that weird, gelatinous blob on the right any day of the week. In fact, I'm not so sure that thing doesn't have a pulse.

My friend Jennifer, however, is most definitely Team Travis here. She says, "This is a hilarious take with which I completely agree."

Conversely, the site It's a Southern Thing is totally meeting me where I am at with this. Their stance? Well, this is pretty self-explanatory.

So, when it comes to cranberry sauce, where do YOU fall on the spectrum of "Yum" to "Yuck"?

If "homemade" is your jam like it is mine, check this out. My good friend Renee Beasley created her very own cranberry sauce recipe just this week and it looks delicious.

Here's how she made it!

Two 12-ounce bags of berries

1 c crushed pineapple

2 c sugar

2 c orange juice

zest of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon fresh nutmeg

1 teaspoon fresh ginger

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon of hot pepper mix (from a friend's garden)

Renee says her creation provides the "sweet 'n' heat". Honestly, that creation changes every single year because Renee likes to mix it up. She explains, "I would get bored following the Ocean Spray or Betty Crocker recipes." In fact, Renee says that she may even add some bourbon next year. Can I get an invite?

Of course, I realize that some cranberry enthusiasts are perfectly happy with just getting a can opener and popping open a can of cranberry sauce. If that's you and you're going to buy cranberry sauce in a can at the store, you may want to check this out. Just a couple of weeks ago, America's Test Kitchen sampled a bunch of store-bought brands to see which one tastes the best.