When you've seen all the cooking shows on TV, you're probably ready for something else.

Personally, I've dabbled in Hell's Kitchen a little bit and I love me some Top Chef.

If you haven't watched Top Chef, do yourself a favor and get started. Every season is on Hulu. It's one of the easiest things to watch on TV.

Anyway, there's a new show coming to TV and if you've been watching any of the men's NCAA basketball tournament on TBS, you've probably been bombarded by ads promoting the premiere episode.

It's called Rat in the Kitchen, and it's hosted by Rockford native and East High School grad, Natasha Leggero.

After having seen the commercial what seems like a dozen times yesterday Legerro caught my eye.

I did a little bit of sleuthing, AKA watched it again and Googled the name of the show and my suspicions were confirmed.

Rat in the Kitchen looks to put a spin on all those cooking competitions.

IMDb:

A group of six cooks who are competing to win a cash prize across a series of challenges, but all the while, one of them is trying to sabotage their efforts - the rat in the kitchen.

After plenty of roles on TV and movies, this appears to be Leggero's first foray into hosting.

Well-known chef Ludo Lefebvre will also host alongside Leggero.

Rat in the Kitchen premieres Thursday, March 31 at 8 p.m on TBS.

