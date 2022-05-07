Fun & Unique Attraction On Wheels Is Next On Your Chicago Bucket List

If you've never dreamt of riding around Chicago in a giant barrel, your priorities are all wrong. It's time you experience it this Summer!

I didn't even know this existed, but I'm 100% doing this with my friends. Barrel Run takes you on an all-inclusive tasting and tour around Chicago’s most popular breweries, wineries, and distilleries. I'm serious, you're literally barreling down the city of Chicago.

THE BARREL RUN

Taking Tasting Tours To A Whole New Level

You can bring giant groups, your entire office, or have a great night with all your best friends tasting beers that you didn't know you'd love.

On the Barrel Run website, you can get private tours of distilleries or breweries and learn all about the 'behind the scenes' of the process - and yes, you can still taste test the creations they make!

What's even cooler? You can rent this Barrel Bus and pull up in style to your own wedding venue! How many people can say they've done THAT?

On your tour, you'll get to taste about 45-55 ounces of craft beer, too.

This is just one of the distilleries you could make a stop at! If you're looking for a unique experience, check out Thornton Distilling Co, you'll leave a little tipsy and have some extra knowledge in your pocket!

The tour guides will give you the best possible experience you can get around town. If they don't they're not doing their job! You can find all the tour guides' backgrounds here.

Your journey to local breweries, distilleries, and wineries will be as thrilling and savory as the beer and spirits you will taste along the way. - Barrel Run

They put so much thought into this Barrel Bus:

The wood staves, steel hoops, and curved shape resonates the feeling of a real barrel. The copper and brass handrails, lights, and accessories mimic the classic equipment used in the brewing and fermenting process. - Barrel Run

If you're interested in entering this gigantic barrel of fun, you can find more information on The Barrel Run's website! Go have a safe, fun, and unique experience!

