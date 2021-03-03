The 50 Most Expensive Weather Disasters in Recent Decades

In 2020, the U.S. had a record-setting 22 climate and weather disasters totaling $1 billion in damages each. Of those, 13 were severe storms, seven were related to tropical cyclones, one to drought, and one to wildfires. The total for those 22 disasters came to $95 billion in damages. Since 1980, the U.S. alone has been hit with 285 weather and climate disasters totaling at least $1 billion each.

