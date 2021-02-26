Evansville Police Seek Help To Identify Fraud Supsect

Nobody likes a thief. That's what I was told when I was 5 years old and accidentally stole a piece of candy from a small, mom and pop grocery store.

When I say it was an accident, I mean it. I had put the piece of candy in my pocket so when my mother was putting the groceries onto the conveyor belt, I could sneak the piece of candy onto the belt so she wouldn't notice. Unfortunately, my pea-sized, five-year-old brain got distracted by something - this still happens far more often than I'd like to admit - and I forgot to put the candy on the belt. When we got out to the car, I muttered an "uh ohhh" as I sat down in the backseat and felt the piece of candy in my pocket.

Since I have always been a terrible liar, when my mother asked me what I had done, I spilled the beans. She promptly snatched me out of the car and marched me back into the grocery where she made me hand it over the store owner and apologize for stealing it. Now, keep in mind that I was five and my intention had never been to steal the piece of candy. My intention had simply been to be sneaky and trick my mom into unknowingly buying me the piece of candy. Obviously I failed at being sneaky but I learned a very valuable lesson - we don't take what isn't ours. We don't take things we didn't pay for. And, nobody likes a thief.

Unfortunately, that's what the Evansville Police are asking for the help of the public to identify. They say the suspect in a fraud case used the victim's credit card earlier this week to make a large retail purchase.

The Evansville Police Department took to Facebook today, Friday, February 26, 2021 to ask for the public's help in identifying a suspect they say is accused of using the victim's credit card at Best Buy. Authorities say that a few days ago, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the suspect charged more than $1600 to the victims credit card.

Evansville Police say that if you recognize the person in the photographs or have any information that may lead them to identify the suspect, that you call the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7959. You can also call the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

