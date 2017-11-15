Evansville Police Department Responds To Rise In Phone Scams

Have you received a call lately about a warrant for your arrest? If so, you aren't alone. Apparently, this is becoming more frequent here in the Tri-State. I have gotten a call like this a few times. The person on the other end of the phone claims that they can erase your warrant if you give them some of your information, including your credit card...don't do it!!!

Moral of the story: Don't fall for these scams. It will cause you more headaches than it's worth. If you do get one of these calls, write down the number, and let the local authorities know about it.