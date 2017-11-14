Amphitheater Coming to Newburgh River Front!

It's a plan that has been in the works for years, and it's about to become a reality! The Newburgh Arts Commission shared the exciting details!

The view from the proposed site of the amphitheater (Google Maps)

Just the other day the Newburgh Arts Commission posted the exciting update saying the amphitheater will be

Be a part of an exciting project. The Newburgh Riverfront Pavillion is an amphitheater for performances, a shelter for events and weddings and a gathering place for community events. It will be a hub of activity for Historic Newburgh.

The amphitheater has been in the Newburgh parks plan for years, and it looks like the project is about to move forward. The proposed location will sit right across the street from the river front, where the amphitheater will have the Ohio river as it's beautiful backdrop.

The little brick house in Downtown Newburgh as well is looking to be donated by it's owners, and could serve as the ticket booth/concessions for the amphitheater.



This is going to be a huge development for Downtown Newburgh and I can't wait to see it!