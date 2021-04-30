Evansville PD Seeing Fentanyl On The Rise In Our Area

There is no question that drug abuse is bad news but that news goes from bad to worse when you factor in the rise of availability in our area of a deadly narcotic known as Fentanyl. According to the Evansville Police Department, there has been an increase of Fentanyl in the area and an increase in overdoses associated with the drug.

The EPD recently took to Facebook to issue a PSA about the drug, citing a "possible misidentification of a narcotic drug" as cause for a recent overdose death. They believe the person may have mistaken a Fentanyl tablet for another narcotic tablet of a similar color and shape.

Our narcotics detectives have seen a recent spike in the fentanyl pills in our area. Most of which are blue, but some white pills have been turning up as well. The pills are marked with an “M” within a block on one side and the number “30” on the other. They are commonly called “M Blocks” and “M 30s” on the street. Pictures of these narcotics have been provided.

The Evansville Police Department reminds us that it is never a good idea to take any pills that are not prescribed for you and from a reputable pharmacy.

If you're unaware, Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 - 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the CDC. Fifty to one hundred times stronger! Prescription fentanyl is administered by way of lozenge or transdermal patch but those looking to turn a buck in the drug trade have begun manufacturing Fentanyl illegally. Unfortunately, it is also commonly mixed with other illicit street drugs like heroin and cocaine. The results can be quite literally deadly.

In fact, the drug is so lethal, that law enforcement has to take extra precautions to avoid exposure. Contact with even the smallest amount of this drug, whether ingested or simply through dermal contact, can be lethal. Read the warning issued to law enforcement from the DEA regarding handling Fentanyl in this 2015 press release.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration 24 hours a day at 1-800-662-4357.

