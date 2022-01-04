If you are looking for a new job in the new year, VenuWorks, the parent company of Evansville's Ford Center, is looking for you and they are hosting a hiring event next week.

Ford Center is looking to hire individuals to fill a number of positions including,

Concession Staff

Warehouse Staff

Concession Supervisors

Wait Staff

Concession Bartenders

If you are interested in applying for one or more of these positions, you should plan to attend the hiring fire being hosted by VenuWorks in person at Ford Center on Monday, January 10, 2022. You will need to bring two valid forms of identification with you - a state-issued ID, driver's license, social security card, passport, or birth certificate are all acceptable forms of identification.

It is advised that you wear a comfortable pair of shoes for walking so you can participate in the tour of the facility during the hiring event as well. The event will begin promptly at 5:30 pm on January 10th so you will want to arrive on time. You may even want to plan to arrive a few minutes early just to ensure that you are able to find the event.

The hiring event will be taking place inside the Corner Club, and the entrance is located just the right of the main Ford Center entrance. The doors are clearly marked and again, you'll want to be sure that you show up on time as the event will begin at 5:30 pm.

Get additional details by visiting the official Facebook event page here.

