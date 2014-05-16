Which type of book do you like to curl up with and read, an electronic book or a good old fashioned book? Are printed books going to die out like the dodo bird did? For the time being, it appears that even with the "coolness" factor of e-books, printed books are holding their own and don't seem to be becoming extinct.A Harris poll was performed, asking readers what they prefer to read and here are the results:

Approximately 54 percent of Americans do read some e-books, but still read printed ones, as well.

Men ready about half as many books as women

Americans read around 17 books per year, on average.

The advantage of reading e-books? The convenience of immediately being able to download e-books.

The advantage of reading printed books? It appears that retention and comprehension of what has been read is better.

I personally prefer reading printed books. The reasons? I like having a real book to read, I like holding the book, I like not having to worry about charging it up, and I don't want to be staring at another electronic screen. I do that most of the day while working at the station. Not staring into a lighted screen is more relaxing for me.

Which do your prefer - printed books, e-books or both?