Downtown Newburgh is a really pretty place. There are historic buildings and homes, and a nice view of the river. And, Newburgh celebrates Christmas all December long. Now, you can show your love for Newburgh and help out the Historic Newburgh, Inc. (HNI) just by buying a pack of Christmas cards! You can pick them up in the Historic Newburgh, Inc. gift shop located at 517 W Main St in downtown Newburgh. Each pack has 5 cards and is $2.