Imagine having no power, no phone service, food is scarce, and the cleanliness of the water is questionable at best. This isn't a scene from some post-apocalyptic movie or TV show, this is reality for the residents of Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria decimated most of the island in late-September. And they need our help.

Leida Manley, a native of Puerto Rico and wife of Dr. Clovis Manley at Deju Vu Skin & Vein Center, has eight brothers and sisters currently living on the island in the aforementioned conditions. According to Dr. Manley, all eight live in an area that currently has no power, and "no prospect of getting it in the near future." Only a couple have access to running water, but only for a few hours a week, and it "smells bad." Food and other necessities such as toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and deodorant are limited and are rationed out by stores to only one or two items per person.

To assist the relief effort, the Manley's are currently accepting supply and monetary donation at Deju Vu Skin & Vein Center during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Dr. Manley notes the following items as those that are most needed, and will be used not only to aid his in-laws, but all residents of the island:

D Batteries

Canned Sausages

Spam

Granola Bars

Raisins and other dried fruits

Rice

Peanut Butter

Beans

Canned Chicken

Canned Tuna

Canned Vegetables

Crackers

Velveeta (non-refrigerated)

Soap and other hygiene items

Monetary donations of small denominations of $1, $5, $10, and $20 are also being accepted as the economy is currently running as cash only.

Supplies are being mailed to the island through the U.S. Postal Service, at a cost of $18 per box.