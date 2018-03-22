A Chinese space module will soon re-enter Earth's atmosphere, and some parts may end up landing in the Tri-State. Heads up!

The Tiangong 1 space laboratory module was launched back in September and is predicted to come back to Earth in late March or early April. While most of the module will burn up in the Earth's atmosphere, some debris is expected to make it through and fall back to the ground. Experts from various agencies have predicted a line across the U.S. most likely to get debris, and much of Indiana and Illinois are included in that line.

So should we be concerned? Are we in danger of getting struck by debris? Well according to Aerospace, the likelihood is "about one million times smaller than the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot."

