Join George Noory for Coast to Coast AM every night at midnight on Newstalk 1280 or listen online here.

Sunday, April 30

LIVE with Dave Schrader

Guest: Greg Lawson

Could the paranormal be right before your eyes and you have missed it? Detective Greg Lawson thinks so. Based on his experiences in the last thirty years, he believes when faced with a paranormal experience most people would not know how to recognize it from an everyday occurrence. He will discuss how from childhood, we are conditioned to explain away the unusual and in so many cases, the truly extraordinary is overlooked.

Guest: J.T. Townsend

When their first child was kidnapped from their home in 1932 and found murdered in the woods, Charles and Ann Lindbergh were the most famous couple in America, and the case would become the most publicized crime of the 20th century. Eventually suspect Bruno Richard Hauptmann was convicted and executed for killing ‘’Baby Charlie’’. But this delayed justice did nothing to halt the questions and controversies that still surround the case. True Crime investigative author, J.T. Townsend will discuss a new perspective on this notorious crime into a shockingly rational theory that will forever close the book on the death of the Lindbergh baby.

Monday, May 1

LIVE with George Knapp

Guest: Paul Joseph Fronczak

Paul Fronczak recently discovered via a DNA test that he is not who he thought he was— and set out to solve two fifty-year-old mysteries at once. Paul joins us for an update on his story and to discuss how along the way he upturned the genealogy industry, unearthed his family’s deepest secrets, and broke open the second longest cold-case in U.S. history, all in a desperate bid to find out who he really is.

Guest: Michael Finkel

In 1986, a shy and intelligent twenty-year-old named Christopher Knight left his home in Massachusetts, drove to Maine, and disappeared into the forest. He would not have a conversation with another human being until nearly three decades later, when he was arrested for stealing food. Based on extensive interviews with Knight himself, journalist Michael Finkel will discuss his secluded life as well as the challenges he has faced since returning to the ‘’real’’ world.

Tuesday, May 2

LIVE with George Noory

Guest: Glynis McCants

Numerologist Glynis McCants is an expert in how patterns of events unfold exactly according to the energy signature of specific numbers. She will discuss how this year's cycle of 1 is unfolding and what to expect for world events, world leaders and especially the lives of each of the listeners.

Guest: Christopher Bader

Guest: Joseph Baker

Sociology professors, Christopher D. Bader and Carson Mencken will discuss details of their survey about paranormal beliefs among various groups and ethnicities in the United States and why some Americans believe in or have experienced such phenomena as ghosts, Bigfoot, UFOs, psychic phenomena, astrology, and the power of mediums, while others do not.

Wednesday, May 3

LIVE with George Noory

Guest: Greg Hunter

Former investigative correspondent for ABC and CNN, Greg Hunter is founder of USA Watchdog.com where he is analyst and reporter. He will discuss his analysis of the unprecedented stock market growth in spite of poor economic numbers. He will also talk about the history of North and South Korea and why many speculate that Barack Obama told Trump that North Korea was our biggest threat.

Guest: Diane Hennacy Powell MD

Graduate of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and former member of the Harvard Medical School's faculty and part-time think tank con consciousness at the Salk Institute, Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell will discuss her work breaking down the prejudice in mainstream science against the exploration of paranormal and various ESP phenomenon as well as an update on her work with the tremendous gifts of autistic savants.

Thursday, May 4

LIVE with George Noory

Guest: TBA

Guest: Christine Day

Often referred to as the ‘’Pleiadian Ambassador for the Planet’’ Christine Day has spent the last 27 years traveling the world helping Earthlings connect with the Pleiadians, Lemurians and Spiritual realms which offer specific assistance in our day to day lives. She will discuss current changes facing Earth and what is to come as well as ways to harness our own power and telepathy.

Friday, May 5

LIVE with George Noory

Guest: Ben Fuchs

A graduate of the University Of Colorado School Of Pharmacy, Benjamin Fuchs is a registered pharmacist, nutritionist and cosmetic chemist who has been compounding custom medication, formulating nutritional and skin care products and consulting with doctors and patients for decades. Mr. Fuchs will be discussing the how to decipher the good vs. the bad when considering changes to diet and supplementation.

Guest: Jeffrey Daugherty

Former minister for the Assemblies of God Church, Jeffrey Daugherty will discuss his research interpretations of new translations of the book of Genesis which reveal references to reptilian gods, shape-shifting reptilian humanoids which were created before Adam and Eve. He will also cover updates on the Mandela effect - people are claiming that popular cultural references from the past are being shifted and altered to be different from what our collective memory of these events is.

Saturday, May 6

LIVE with George Noory

Guest: Nanci Danison

Former Health Lawyer and Litigator, Nanci Danison, will discuss her 1994 episode of dying of anaphylactic shock during an invasive radiological procedure and her return from what was one of the longest-lasting and most dramatic afterlife experiences ever reported. Nancy will reveal how she was astonished to both learn and personally experience that just about everything she had ever believed about life, death, and God was backwards.