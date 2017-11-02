cMoe Giving Youth a Voice with Children’s March November 12th

Society is in a strange, and sometimes scary, place right now, and it impacts all of us. This includes young people who may not feel comfortable sharing their feelings on what's happening around them because they're told they're too young to understand. But those voices deserve to be heard, and the Children's Museum of Evansville is giving them the opportunity during their first annual Children's March on Sunday, November 12th.

The event, a partnership between cMoe, the YWCA, Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and Old National Bank, will begin at 1pm with a rally at the Four Freedoms Monument on the Evansville Riverfront. From there, attendees will head to the Civic Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, less than one mile away.

The rally will feature guest speakers, and the opportunity to make signs to carry during the event.

cMoe is also currently accepting artwork from young people in the area for their multi-location Love Not Hate Expressions exhibition. Submissions can be drawings, paintings, photography, essays, video, or other artistic forms of expression that celebrate "respect, equality & diversity," and will be displayed at various organizations around the city of Evansville from November 12th through the end of the year.

Submissions can be dropped of cMoe until November 12th.

For more information on the Children's March and the Love Not Hate Expressions exhibition, visit the cMoe website.

(Children's Museum of Evansville)

[Source: Children's Museum of Evansville]