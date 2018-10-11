Children’s Day at The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm

It's a special Children's Day set aside just for the kids at the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm including no-scare guided tours!   

Attention all Moms and Dads!  Bring your children to the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm located at 5466 Vann Road, Newburgh, IN for a fun-filled day on Saturday, October 20 from 1 pm - 4 pm.  Inflatables will be available, face painting, trick-or- treating in the haunted house and no-scare guided tours.

The cost is only $5.00 for all ages!  Proceeds benefit the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.  Tickets will be available at the door on October 20 beginning at 1 pm.

Click HERE to find more information on Facebook or visit their website at www.zombiefarm.net.

 

