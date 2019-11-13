Chick-fil-A Cross Pointe Celebrating UE Win Over Kentucky with Free Food Today

The University of Evansville Men's Basketball went to Lexington, Kentucky Tuesday night and did what many thought was close to impossible. They walked into Rupp Arena, and beat the number one ranked Kentucky Wildcats on their home court by a score of 67-64. From that point, the party was on. In the locker room, and back home here in the Tri-State. And that party will continue today with Chick-fil-A Cross Pointe's announcement that they are giving away free food to celebrate the big win.

The store, located just off the Lloyd Expressway on Evansville's east side, announced on Facebook that they will be giving customers their choice of either a Classic Chicken Sandwich or Classic 8 count Nugget from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. today only (Wednesday, November 13th, 2019).

You must be present to take advantage of the offer, meaning you can't send Kyle from accounting to pick some up for the whole office. If you want it, you have to go get it. And, since this offer is only available at the Cross Pointe location, you won't be able to order ahead using the Chick-Fil-A app.

