Check Out The Geminid Meteor Shower Tonight

Tonight is a good night to bundle up, step outside, and glance at the annual Geminid meteor shower! According to NASA, "the shower will peak overnight Dec. 13-14 with rates around one per minute under good conditions." Here in the Tri-State, we are expected to have a partly cloudy night time sky. However, that shouldn't hinder you from taking a peak at this cosmic show.

The best way to view the meteor shower, is to get away from the city lights and just keep an eye on the sky. According to NASA's website, "Good rates will be seen between 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 and dawn local time the morning of Dec. 14, with the most meteors visible from midnight to 4 a.m. on Dec. 14, when the radiant is highest in the sky."