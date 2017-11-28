Carson’s Brewery has Gone to the Dogs! New Ale Supports It Takes a Village!

Two of my favorite things! Beer and dogs! Carson's Brewery has teamed up with It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue to create a "Fur-Ever Home" ale to help support It Takes a Village!

Photo Credit: It Takes a Village & Carson's Brewery

Fur-Ever Home is a tropical ale brewed by Carson's Brewery along with It Takes a Village. The ale has been hand selected by the board of directors at It Takes a Village, where they sampled countless brews (what a tough job, right?!) where they hand chose this ale to be the one that is branded to them!

They're having a release party for the ale on December 7th, and of course the collaboration will go to help It Takes a Village!

Here's all the info about the release party, you won't want to miss it!

Carson's Brewery and It Takes A Village No-Kill Canine Rescue announce collaboration on a specially brewed and branded beer.

Join us on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 6:30 pm for a beer release party hosted by the Taphouse at the Tropicana Casino! It Takes A Village No-Kill Canine Rescue and Carson’s Brewery are collaborating to bring a specially brewed and branded beer to the Evansville, IN area - ITV's Fur-Ever Home Tropical Ale beer! The initial production will be 32,000 cans, as well as kegs for local bars and restaurants. The Carson's ITV Fur-Ever Home Tropical Ale will be available in the Carson's Brewery Tap Room December 1st, and will be available for retail purchase at local grocery and liquor stores, as well as in cans and on tap in local bars and restaurants in early December. "The ITV Board of Directors sampled several varieties of Carson's beer before choosing this flavor profile, and have also picked a label design for the cans. The result is a traditional Blonde ale, but with a twist. This has the usual soft malty aroma and flavor, but has passion fruit, pineapple and dulce added for a hint of fruit and the slightest hint of sweetness." related Carson's Brewery owner Jason Carson. Carson's will donate a portion of sales of this beer to the ITV No-Kill Canine Rescue. ITV and Carson's will also offer co-branded canine and human apparel incl shirts, sweatshirts, etc. that will be available just in time for Christmas!

I can't wait to try it!!