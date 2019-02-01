UPDATED: Friday, February 1st at 8:08 a.m.

According to Sergeant Todd Ringle, both bridges are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY

Icy conditions this morning have caused officials in Henderson County to close BOTH the northbound and southbound Twin Bridges so crews can work on clearing the ice.

Alexandra Johnson first reported the closure on Twitter:

As Alexandra mentioned, the bridges will remain closed until treatment is done with no time table for re-opening.