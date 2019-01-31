EPD Seeking Suspect in Purse Theft at East Side Walmart [PHOTOS]

The Evansville Police Department needs your help identifying and locating a man they believe stole a purse from the east side Walmart in Evansville back on December 17th.

The Department released the following surveillance photos of the suspect on their Facebook page earlier this week.

If you have any information regarding the man's identity and where investigators can find him, call the EPD Tip Line at (812) 435-6194, or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463)

[Source: Evansville Police Department on Facebook]