Boonville Walmart To Hold Car Show For Riley Children’s Hospital

Shine up those cars for a great cause at Boonville Walmart! They will be hosting the Revving Up For Riley Children's Hospital Car Show on Saturday, September 22nd in their parking lot. You can register your car, truck, bike, or Jeep through September 15th for a $5 donation to Riley Children's Hospital.

The event will have more than just vehicles. It will be a great time for the entire family, as they will have food and other entertainment at the event. The cool thing is that ALL of the proceeds from this event will go directly to Riley Children's Hospital! You can check out the flyer below for more information and how to register your vehicle to help raise money for this great cause!