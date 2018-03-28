April 2nd is World Autism Awareness Day!

Designated World Autism Awareness Day eleven years ago, April 2nd is the day that many families with loved ones celebrate those who have Autism by lighting it up blue!

What does it mean when someone says they will, "Light it up Blue" for World Autism Day you may wonder. Many organizations, national buildings, landmarks and more will switch their lights to a blue hue in order to recognize people all over the world with Autism. Additionally, people around the globe wear blue April 2nd to show appreciation, acceptance, and love of those who have Autism. Several events take place all month to promote acceptance and understanding worldwide.

Here are a few facts about Autism that you may not know:

1 in 68 children have autism spectrum disorder

Boys are at least 4 times more likely to have ASD than girls

Autism is the quickest growing developmental disorder in the United States

People with Autism can make significant progress with support and early intervention

Will you light it up blue on April 2nd to show your support on World Autism Day?

