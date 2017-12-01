911 Gives Hope For the Holidays 2017 Hospital Wish List!

This holiday season, the Townsquare Media radio stations (WKDQ, WJLT, WDKS, WGBF-FM, WGBF-AM) will team up with Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and the 911 Gives Hope charity to present the 9th annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive. You can donate toys, gift cards, personal care items and cash from 5am on Friday, December 1th thru 6pm on Sunday, December 3rd at the the Wal-Mart on Burkhardt and also the Wal-mart in Henderson, KY. And Santa Claus, himself, will be at the toy drive Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to take free photos with good boys and girls so bring a camera or your phone!

Santa's Schedule:

Friday December 1st 10A-5P

Saturday December 2nd 1P-6P

Sunday December 3rd 10A-5P

2017 Holiday Wish List

Toys for boys and girls ages 0-12

Toys for boys and girls ages 0-18 years old

Food, bedding, cleaning supplies, gift cards

For the past eight years, we have successfully filled a 53-foot trailer with toys that were distributed to the children’s wards at local hospitals. This year, all five radio stations will again partner together for a mass broadcast “radiothon” to urge the public to donate toys, clothing, gift certificates and more to the Children’s Wards at Deaconess Riley's Children's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital For Women and Children, Methodist Children's Hospital, Evansville Psychiatric Children’s Center, ECHO Community Healthcare, and The Ronald McDonald House.

Local fire departments, police departments, sheriff’s departments and AMR will be in attendance all weekend in an effort to fill another 53-foot trailer. Santa will also be on hand and available for pictures throughout the weekend.

The toys that are collected will be sorted and delivered to the local hospitals just in time for Christmas.