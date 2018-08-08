2018 Southwestern Indiana Hadi Highland Games Set for August 11

Elissa Hapner, elite women’s athlete and world record holder has confirmed that she will compete in the Hadi Highland Games, Saturday, August 11 at Angel Mounds. Hapner, a World Champion Highland Games athlete owns the record in 10lb Sheaf currently set at 34’4” in 2018. She expects to set a new world record this Saturday.

A graduate of Aurora University, Elissa began her Highland Games career in 2014. She has been to the World Championship twice, winning the title in 2016. Hapner competed in the Arnold Classic twice, winning in 2018 and setting the 16lb sheaf world record at 26’. This year she attended the Women’s Nationals and owns the world record in Light Weight for distance at 92’10”.

The sound of Scottish bagpipes will fill the air as the 2018 Southwestern Indiana Hadi Highland Games will celebrate Scottish, Irish and Welsh heritage, August 11th at Angel Mounds State Historic Site. The Highland celebration will include a 5K Braveheart run, traditional Scottish Highland games, Scottish and Irish food, bagpipe and drum music, and a kid’s area.

The Hadi Highlanders, an Evansville Bagpipe and Drum Corp affiliated with the Evansville Hadi Shrine is hosting the popular Highland Games events. They are supported in this effort by title sponsor, Sonitrol of Evansville. This is the first event of its kind in Southwestern Indiana.



The day will feature the Highland games heavy weight competitions including the caber (think telephone pole) toss, sheaf toss, hammer throw and putting the stone from male and female competitors throughout the Midwest. Bagpipe and Drum bands including the Hadi Highlanders, Kyilindi and Evansville Firefighters Bagpipers will march and play throughout the day. Foodies will have the opportunity to experience Haggis, traditional shortbread cookies, highland beef dishes and more.

Date: Saturday, August 11, 2018

Time: 8:00am Highland 5K Kilted Run 10:00am Highland Games

Location: Angel Mounds State Historic Site

Cost: $10.00 per person at the gate (ages 12 and under free, must be accompanied by an adult) Firefighters, Law Enforcement and active Military admitted free