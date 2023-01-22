Keeping it in the family...?

TikTok content creator Marcella Hill, who routinely shares health advice on the platform, stunned her followers when she revealed a shocking secret: she and her husband are blood related.

As it turns out, Hill "accidentally" married her cousin.

"So I’ve never told anyone publicly that I accidentally married my cousin," Hill shared in a viral TikTok, explaining she didn't find out until she became pregnant and the pair began looking for a good name for the baby using Hill's family tree.

"I was like, 'Oh look, grandpa’s name, grandma’s name, great-grandma’s name, great-great-grandma’s name...' My husband was next to me on his own family search and was like, 'Oh that’s funny — we have the same grandma and grandpa’s names,'" the Utah native recalled.

After doing a little more research, she and her husband began comparing family trees and noticed her grandfather and her husband's grandmother were first cousins.

"So he calls his grandma and I call my grandpa and we ask them if they know each other," she shared — and "sure enough," they did!

The revelation means that the married couple are third cousins.

The pair accepted the news over time, and Hill even joked that there are benefits to being related.

"We have won a prize for being the closest related in a neighborhood activity. And when I go to my family reunion, he gets to go to his too — at the same time," she joked.

Watch below:

In the comments, TikTok users laughed alongside Hill, making light of the situation.

"That's far enough apart, lol. Crazy coincidence though, lol," one person wrote.

"I know multiple 2-4th cousins so for me that’s odd but it’s not a big deal. Surprised you didn’t find out before the wedding," another commented.

Others, however, wondered how the couple didn't find out before they got married.

"Did your grandparents not come to your wedding or any other family events before you were married?" one user asked.

"No grandparents around while you were dating? Or at the wedding?" another wondered.