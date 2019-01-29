It's been 80 years since the release of the Wizard of Oz! Don’t miss your chance to watch this classic on the big screen this Tuesday and Wednesday in Evansville.

Fans young and young at heart can celebrate this special 80th anniversary showing at the AMC Evansville 16 movie theaters on these remaining dates:

Sunday, January 27th - 2 pm and 5 pm showings

Tuesday, January 29th - 7 pm showing

Wednesday, January 30th - 7 pm showing

The AMC Evansville 16 Movie Theaters are located at 5600 Pearl Drive, Evansville IN.

For more info about the screenings, visit Fathom Events’ website.