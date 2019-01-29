Wizard of Oz Celebrates 80th Anniversary this Week Only
It's been 80 years since the release of the Wizard of Oz! Don’t miss your chance to watch this classic on the big screen this Tuesday and Wednesday in Evansville.
Fans young and young at heart can celebrate this special 80th anniversary showing at the AMC Evansville 16 movie theaters on these remaining dates:
Sunday, January 27th - 2 pm and 5 pm showings
- Tuesday, January 29th - 7 pm showing
- Wednesday, January 30th - 7 pm showing
The AMC Evansville 16 Movie Theaters are located at 5600 Pearl Drive, Evansville IN.
For more info about the screenings, visit Fathom Events’ website.