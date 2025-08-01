Win Tickets to ‘Wild Summer Lights’ Lantern Festival at Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville IN
Mesker Park Zoo Announces Wild Summer Lights Lantern Festival
Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Garden is one of Evansville’s true gems. Not every small city can claim a world-class zoo, but we can. And this summer, it’s about to get even cooler!
A Brand-New After-Hours Zoo Experience
Zoo officials announced a glowing new event called Wild Summer Lights, running August 14 through October 5. During this limited-time experience, guests can explore the zoo after hours and walk through more than 30 larger-than-life, handcrafted wildlife lanterns.
These stunning displays were created by Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc., the largest producer of Chinese lantern festivals in North America. Known for bringing authentic Chinese lantern traditions to the U.S. and Europe, Tianyu's work is well-known in the zoo community.
Over a Mile of Magical Lights
According to Mesker Park Zoo officials, guests will be treated to an immersive journey through over a mile of glowing art inspired by nature, culture, and wildlife. It’s a family-friendly adventure that promises to wow visitors of all ages.
Want a sneak peek? Check out this video from a similar event at the Fort Wayne Zoo.
Wild Summer Lights Ticket Info
General admission for non-members is $18 for adults and $16 for children. Zoo members will receive a $3 discount on each ticket.
Tickets go on sale July 14 and will be available online only at MeskerParkZoo.com. Proceeds from the event will support the Evansville Zoological Society, a 501(c)(3) organization that furthers the zoo’s mission in education and conservation.
Become a Member and Save
If you’re planning to attend, consider becoming a Mesker Park Zoo member. Members enjoy discounted event pricing along with year-round benefits like free daily admission, gift shop discounts, and access to special events.
Join the Zoo today and receive:
- Free general admission for one full year
- Free admission to special events during regular zoo hours
- Free tram rides for one full year
- Discounted admission to various zoo events
- Zoo Member Only “Member Appreciation Event”
- Free subscription to e-newsletter and Zoo Lovers Online magazine
- Discounts for Birthday Parties
- Discounts in the Grill and Gift Shop
- Priority registration and discounts for Zoo Camp
- Discounts or Free Admission to over 172 zoos and aquariums
Boop the Snoot Photos from Mesker Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Evansville
Gallery Credit: Ashley S.