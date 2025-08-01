Mesker Park Zoo Announces Wild Summer Lights Lantern Festival

Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Garden is one of Evansville’s true gems. Not every small city can claim a world-class zoo, but we can. And this summer, it’s about to get even cooler!

A Brand-New After-Hours Zoo Experience

Zoo officials announced a glowing new event called Wild Summer Lights, running August 14 through October 5. During this limited-time experience, guests can explore the zoo after hours and walk through more than 30 larger-than-life, handcrafted wildlife lanterns.

These stunning displays were created by Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc., the largest producer of Chinese lantern festivals in North America. Known for bringing authentic Chinese lantern traditions to the U.S. and Europe, Tianyu's work is well-known in the zoo community.

Over a Mile of Magical Lights

According to Mesker Park Zoo officials, guests will be treated to an immersive journey through over a mile of glowing art inspired by nature, culture, and wildlife. It’s a family-friendly adventure that promises to wow visitors of all ages.

Want a sneak peek? Check out this video from a similar event at the Fort Wayne Zoo.

Wild Summer Lights Ticket Info

General admission for non-members is $18 for adults and $16 for children. Zoo members will receive a $3 discount on each ticket.

Tickets go on sale July 14 and will be available online only at MeskerParkZoo.com. Proceeds from the event will support the Evansville Zoological Society, a 501(c)(3) organization that furthers the zoo’s mission in education and conservation.

Become a Member and Save

If you’re planning to attend, consider becoming a Mesker Park Zoo member. Members enjoy discounted event pricing along with year-round benefits like free daily admission, gift shop discounts, and access to special events.

Join the Zoo today and receive:

Free general admission for one full year

Free admission to special events during regular zoo hours

Free tram rides for one full year

Discounted admission to various zoo events

Zoo Member Only “Member Appreciation Event”

Free subscription to e-newsletter and Zoo Lovers Online magazine

Discounts for Birthday Parties

Discounts in the Grill and Gift Shop

Priority registration and discounts for Zoo Camp

Discounts or Free Admission to over 172 zoos and aquariums

