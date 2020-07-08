Why It’s So Important to Know Which Side Your Gas Tank Is On

Consider this a public service announcement, albeit a silly one. It may be silly, but my intentions are pure - I'm trying to save you being the subject of ridicule and embarrassment.

Here's what you need to know before your next trip to the gas station - know which side of your vehicle your gas tank is located. If you don't already know and you can't tell by just looking in your side-view mirrors, there is a neat little hack to help you remember. On most vehicles, there is an arrow on your gas gauge pointing to the driver side or passenger side - this tells you which side the gas tank is located.

Why am I taking the time to write this article? Why do I care about your knowledge of gas tank locations? Because I don't want you to end up like the poor lady in this video, and I think you'll agree with me once you see it.

After seeing a young woman pull up to the wrong side of the pump, a couple of on-lookers decided to document her continued struggles. Let me just say, first, that this kind of thing happens - I'm not afraid to admit that it's happened to me. But what sets her apart is the fact that it happens over and over and over again. This poor thing tries no less than three times (maybe more, I lost count) to get her vehicle on the right side of the pump. I'd like to think that I would figure it out after one wrong attempt, right?