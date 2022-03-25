Why In The World Are There Enormous Trailers At Evansville’s Eastside Target?

There area around South Burkhart and the East Lloyd Expressway in Evansville has a lot of construction going on. For once though, it doesn't involve orange barrels, but it is affecting the parking lot of Target.

Hey! You're in MY parking spot!

We all have our favorite place to park at Target. Personally, I prefer the far left side, because it's easier to leave from that side, and just hop on the Lloyd. But this week, I encountered some giant trailers blocking off a huge portion of the parking lot.

The Detour Didn't Keep Me From My Target Run

You Want Answers - I've Got Answers

I had to know what 'BIG CHANGES' were coming to our precious Target, so I went straight to the top for answers. According to a Target spokesperson that I reached out to,

"We’re continuing these efforts at many Target stores this year, including the Evansville store on East Lloyd Expressway, which is slated to be completed later this summer."

I Suppose These Cute Pink Faces are to Protect the Target Ball From Construction

Here's What We Can Expect by Summer 2022

Modern décor and fixtures, additional mannequins and displays, and specialty LED lighting to create a shopping experience for guests that is both hip and cool, and warm and inviting.

Dynamic, engaging merchandise displays throughout the store—including in-home, apparel, and beauty—to provide guests with inspiration and style and help them visualize how to pair products together.

Updated spaces and expanded services supporting Order Pickup, Drive Up and Returns & Exchanges to give guests many options for a fast, safe, and convenient shopping experience.

Dedicated space to showcase the brand partnership with Apple and Ulta.

Front-of-store revisions that promote guest and team member safety, including larger spaces between checkout lanes and Plexiglas barriers where needed. We also offer a contactless self-checkout experience with Wallet, the mobile payment option in the Target app, regardless of where guests choose to check out in stores.

But Wait...There's More

Updated restrooms with touchless features, like hand dryers.

The addition of a nursing space.