Vote For Splashin’ Safari: USA Today’s Best Outdoor Water Park

We know that Splashin' Safari at Holiday World is the best water park in the world, but we need to make sure everyone knows how amazing it is.

I know we are all counting down the days until Splashin' Safari opens for the season. As of right now, July 4, 2020 will be the first day that we will be able to wade out into the wave pool. It will also be the first opportunity to ride Cheetah Chase.

You can vote to make Splashin' Safari the USA Today Readers' Choice 10 Best Favorite Outdoor Water Park in North America.

Some of the other nominees include:

LEGOLAND Florida Water Park

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon

Aquatica Orlando

Disney's Blizzard Beach

Universal's Volcano Bay

Now, those are some pretty nice water parks in Florida, but we know that Splashin' Safari really deserves that number one spot.

Mammoth - The World's Longest Water Coaster

Wildebeest - The #1 Water Park Ride on the Planet (10 years +)

Cheetah Chase - The World's First Launched Water Coaster

You can vote once per day until polls close on Monday, July 20 at 11:00 A.M. The winning water parks will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, July 31.