USPS Launches Website for You to Adopt Letters to Santa From Low-Income Kids

Every year, kids send letters to Santa, telling the jolly old man what they want for Christmas. This year, you can help make their Christmas wish come true.

Every December since 1912, the United States Postal Service has allowed the public to read and adopt children’s letters to Santa. Last year, they launched a site called USPS Operation Santa making the letters available online nationally for the first time. According to the website, "you can read letters from Santa’s mailroom and answer the ones he can’t."

Essentially, you can "adopt" letters to Santa from low-income kids, who might otherwise not get some of those items on their Christmas list. Beginning on December 4th, you can go to their website, pick a letter from any city in the country, find the perfect gift to get them from their list, and send it off. This is also tax deductible.

So find a letter (or letters) that really speaks to you, do what's doable for you, and spread some Christmas cheer to those who would really love it.

Also, if you want your child to be added to the list, beanelf.org has everything you need to know. To find out how you can adopt a letter to Santa this year with the USPS, you can visit their website here.