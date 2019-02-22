Apparently Mother Nature wants everyone to take a break from baseball on Saturday. The University of Southern Indiana baseball team's Dunn Hospitality Classic was scheduled for this weekend. Game times and dates had to be rearranged a bit due to the possibility of severe weather on Saturday.

Tournament organizers still hope to get all the games in over three days. The schedule now includes games on Monday. See the updated schedule below.

Friday, February 22:

12n - USI vs. Ohio Dominican

3:30pm - Truman State vs. Ohio Dominican

Sunday, February 24:

11am - Grand Valley State vs. Ohio Dominican

2:30pm - Truman State vs. Grand Valley State

5pm - USI vs. Truman State

Monday, February 25:

11am - USI vs. Grand Valley State

2:30pm - USI vs. Grand Valley State

[Source: Twitter/USI Baseball]