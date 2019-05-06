Through Tragedy Evansville Family Gives Hope to Others

The story of Mason Bogard is one the most heartbreaking and tragic I've heard in a long time. It's a story of a young man who's life was cut way too short after a viral challenge went horribly wrong.

Mason was trying the 'choking challenge' where someone chokes you or you choke yourself just to the point of passing out. This apparently causes some sort of euphoric high and, in theory, you wake back up after blood begins to flow to your brain again. Mason was by himself when something went wrong and he was not able to stop choking himself.

Mason Bogard/Facebook

He was discovered and rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately the damage was done and couldn't be undone. While Mason's body was still alive and functioning, there was no activity in his brain. After learning that Mason's condition would not get any better, his parents were faced with a decision no parent should ever have to make. They decided to say goodbye to their sweet boy and to donate his organs while they still can. And because of that decision, Mason will end up changing the lives of several other families.

I spoke with Mason's mom, Joann, this morning. Here's what she had to say..."Our hero was so full of life! We are having an honor walk on his way to donate his organs. No time scheduled for that yet...hopefully they match recipients and we do that today."

She also tells me that Congressman Larry Buschon and some of the doctors at Deaconess are assembling a team to make national awareness of the dangers of this 'choking challenge,' and take it to Congress to make some changes on these videos.