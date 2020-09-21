‘The Croods 2’ Returns With Long-Awaited First Trailer

After a series of lengthy production delays, The Croods: A New Age is officially headed for a November release. Universal Pictures released a new trailer for the sequel, which follows the Crood family as they face their biggest threat yet — a more evolved family called the Bettermans. Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, and Ryan Reynolds return for the movie, which comes seven years after the first. Watch the action-packed trailer below:

When the Croods finally left their cave in the first movie, they had no clue what to expect from the prehistoric wilderness. As they set off to find a place to call home, they stumble upon a bountiful garden unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. The garden is home to the Bettermans, consisting of Hope (Leslie Mann), Phil (Peter Dinklage) and teenage Dawn (Kelly Marie-Tran). The Croods move in with the Bettermans in hopes of a peaceful existence, but soon learn just how much their respective lifestyles clash.

The road to The Croods 2’s release has been rocky. The movie was flat out cancelled when Universal Pictures acquired DreamWorks Animation back in 2016. After some reimagining, however, the sequel was revived and moved to the production phase. The young fans of the first Croods are significantly older now, but there’s never a shortage of kids to get excited about a bold, colorful animated movie. Just look at Trolls World Tour.

The Croods: A New Age will be released on November 25. Considering the current state of movie theaters, it wouldn’t be a shock if Universal placed the sequel on Premium VOD shortly after.