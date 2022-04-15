I'll admit, I have worked at radio stations where the personalities did not get along. But that is certainly not the case here at Townsquare Media Evansville. We really are a family, and you have probably heard us mention our sister stations since we partner on a lot of community projects.

We also have the freedom to get creative and find new ways to connect with you. Sometimes, those ideas are spur of the moment, like the big switcharoo that happened this week.

Where The Idea Came From

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel pulled off the ultimate April Fool's prank by swapping shows. They were able to keep this production top secret. Fans that were in the audience had no idea that they would be watching the other Jimmy. It was so interesting to see the rehearsals and how different each late-night show is put together.

I immediately thought about how fun it would be to do this type of swap next April Fool's Day with our friends Ryan O'Bryan and Leslie Morgan from 99.5 WKDQ. They are on at the same time that we are, and our studios are literally a few steps away from each other.

So, we were all chatting in the kitchen area, and I mentioned the idea, so we could plan it for next year. Leslie said, 'Why wait? Let's do it now!'

Bobby and Leslie with Facebook Feedback

Liberty and Ryan Just Wing it

A Look Behind the Scenes

Jimmy & Jimmy Inspiration