The big day is just a week away, and Santa Claus, Indiana is going to be featured on a new Hallmark Channel special.

Candace Cameron Bure's "Christmas Across America" will feature places which celebrate Christmas in a big way, and of course Santa Claus, Indiana will be one of the stops along the way.

The special airs Monday night (12/17) at 6:00 p.m, check you local listings and set your DVRs.