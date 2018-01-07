Register to Win 2 Tickets to 2019 Mattingly Charities Event

Evansville's favorite son, Don Mattingly, returns home for his annual Mattingly Charities fundraiser on January 10th, 2019, and as always, he's bringing along a couple famous friends.

This year's "Find a Way Event" is set to take place at City View Event Center at 210 North Fulton Avenue in Evansville beginning with a reception at 6:00, followed by the start of the program at 7:00 p.m. This year's event will be hosted by comedian and actor, Joe Piscopo, and will also feature former MLB player and current studio analyst for the MLB Network and Fox Sports, Harold Reynolds.

The night will also feature food, drinks, and a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind items such as autographed memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences that will be available to bid on in advance through Handbid.com, or the Handbid app.

This event is SOLD OUT!

