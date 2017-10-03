Ramp Closures Coming to I-64 – I-69 Interchange

If you have plans to travel to Louisville using I-64 next week, you'll need to find another way to get on that interstate other than I-69, as the Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing ramps at that interchange for maintenance work.

The Department announced the upcoming closures in a press release Tuesday morning. The first will take place next week, Wednesday, October 11th specifically, on the ramp leading to I-64 East from I-69 North, the second closure will begin a couple of days later on Friday, October 13th on the ramp leading to I-69 South toward Evansville from I-64 East.

(Google Maps)

The closures will allow crews the opportunity to perform patching and sealing work, and will take place around the clock. INDOT expects each closure to last "two to three days depending upon weather conditions."

The Department suggests motorists use State Road 57 and U.S. 41 as a detour during the first closure, and the cloverleafs going northbound on I-69, westbound on I-64 and then Southbound on I-69.

