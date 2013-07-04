‘R.I.P.D.’ Featurette: Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges Bust Ghosts
Though Ryan Reynolds doesn't sing the theme song, 'R.I.P.D.' looks so much like 'Men in Black' it could almost be a remake. The latest featurette does look funny, but we wonder if the pitch was "What if the Men in Black were Ghostbusters?"
Reynolds is a cop recruited into a new line of police work after his untimely death. He first meets a stern controller (Mary-Louise Parker in the Rip Torn role) and is partnered with a seen-it-all veteran (Jeff Bridges) who mocks his rookie status, and they have to stop the end of the world. This latest featurette doesn't offer too much new stuff (though we didn't know Kevin Bacon was in the movie), but it does offer at least three or four solid jokes that make it look worthwhile, and after too many bloated blockbusters that have been a little too serious, this might be a breath of fresh air.
'R.I.P.D.' will be on the big screen on July 19. Here's the film's synopsis:
Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds headline the 3D supernatural action-adventure R.I.P.D. as two cops dispatched by the otherworldly Rest In Peace Department to protect and serve the living from an increasingly destructive array of souls who refuse to move peacefully to the other side.
Veteran sheriff Roy Pulsifer (Bridges) has spent his career with the legendary police force known as R.I.P.D. tracking monstrous spirits who are cleverly disguised as ordinary people. His mission? To arrest and bring to justice a special brand of criminals trying to escape final judgment by hiding among the unsuspecting on Earth.
Once the wise-cracking Roy is assigned former rising-star detective Nick Walker (Reynolds) as his junior officer, the new partners have to turn grudging respect into top-notch teamwork. When they uncover a plot that could end life as we know it, two of R.I.P.D.’s finest must miraculously restore the cosmic balance…or watch the tunnel to the afterlife begin sending angry souls the very wrong way.