‘R.I.P.D.’ Featurette: Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges Bust Ghosts

Though Ryan Reynolds doesn't sing the theme song, 'R.I.P.D.' looks so much like 'Men in Black' it could almost be a remake. The latest featurette does look funny, but we wonder if the pitch was "What if the Men in Black were Ghostbusters?"

Reynolds is a cop recruited into a new line of police work after his untimely death. He first meets a stern controller (Mary-Louise Parker in the Rip Torn role) and is partnered with a seen-it-all veteran (Jeff Bridges) who mocks his rookie status, and they have to stop the end of the world. This latest featurette doesn't offer too much new stuff (though we didn't know Kevin Bacon was in the movie), but it does offer at least three or four solid jokes that make it look worthwhile, and after too many bloated blockbusters that have been a little too serious, this might be a breath of fresh air.

'R.I.P.D.' will be on the big screen on July 19. Here's the film's synopsis: