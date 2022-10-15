There Will Be a Partial Solar Eclipse Happening October 2022

A partial eclipse will be taking place later this month.

What Is a Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse is experienced when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, obscuring our view of the sun. When the moon covers the entire sun, it is called a total solar eclipse. However, when only a portion of the sun is blocked from view by the moon, it is known as a partial eclipse. TimeAndDate.com describes an eclipse,

Eclipses and transits are astronomical events where a celestial body partially or totally covers another celestial object... ...From Earth, we can see two types of eclipses—eclipses of the Sun (solar eclipses) and eclipses of the Moon (lunar eclipses). These occur when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon align in a straight or almost straight configuration. Astronomers call this a syzygy, from the ancient Greek word syzygia, meaning to be yoked together or conjoined.

Partial Eclipse October 2022

On October 25, 2022, a partial solar eclipse will take place. Unfortunately, for those of us that live in North America, we won't be able to actually see it (before you roll your eyes and quit reading, I have details below on the upcoming total solar eclipse that you will be able to see.) According to Space.com,

The next solar eclipse will occur on Oct. 25 and will be visible from parts of Europe, western Asia and northeast Africa.

Upcoming Total Eclipse Viewable in North America

See? I told you I would tell you about a solar eclipse you will be able to see in North America. While we have to wait a little while to see it, this is going to be a good one and will 100% be worth the wait, especially for those of us that live in Southern Indiana. On April 8. 2024, the moon will pass between the Earth and the sun, causing a total solar eclipse, meaning the sun will be completely and fully blocked from view and day will become night for a few minutes. For those in Southern Indiana, particularly, Evansville, we will be in the path of totality for the solar eclipse that day. To learn more about it, including the safest way to view the solar eclipse, as well as how Evansville and the surrounding area will become Eclipseville for a day, check out our article here and then keep scrolling to see some photos from NASA that are absolutely beautiful.