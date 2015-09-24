N.Y. Giants Beat Sloppy Washington Redskins, 32-21

Eli Manning threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, and the New York Giants defeated the mistake-prone Washington Redskins, 32-21, in East Rutherford, NJ on Thursday night. New York (1-2) didn’t win the game as much as Washington (1-2) did all they could to lose it.

The Giants built a 15-6 halftime lead by capitalizing on a Rashad Jennings-blocked punt for a safety on the Redskins' first possession and Kirk Cousins’ first interception of the game in the first quarter.

After another Cousins’ pass was picked-off late in the third quarter, New York widened its lead to 25-6 when Manning threw a 30-yard touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr. on the ensuing drive.

Washington scored two late touchdowns, including Rashad Ross’ 101-yard kick-off return, but they couldn’t recover from the three turnovers they committed in the game. Cousins finished 30 for 49 for 316 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Giants receiver Rueben Randle had seven catches for 116 yards and a 41-yard TD reception that put the game away for good in the fourth quarter.